Dogs on Shady Lane - March

Dogs on Shady Lane

Songbyrd
Sun, 18 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Dogs on Shady Lane - March
About

Dogs on Shady Lane is an indie-rock band from Providence, RI, now based in Brooklyn, NY. Songwriter and guitarist Tori Hall began Dogs on Shady Lane in 2018 as a solo project. Blending elements of fuzzy folk and slow-core, their sound has drawn comparisons...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dogs on Shady Lane, Drook

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

