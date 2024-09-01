DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RnB & Slow Jams - Summer Series (Stockholm)

Under Bron
Sun, 1 Sept, 4:00 pm
PartyStockholm
From £20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

RnB & Slow Jams returns to Stockholm for the summer!!!

Join us for a summer closing party as we take over Under Bron.

The hottest link-up since Destiny’s Child @chuckieonline & @tazerblack host the RnB & Slow Jams Day Party. Expect to get caught up in yo...

This is a 23+ event
Presented by RnB & Slow Jams.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Under Bron

Hammarby Slussväg 2, 118 60 Stockholm, Sweden
Doors open4:00 pm

