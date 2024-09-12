DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Josh Tenor - Live at The Victoria

The Victoria
Thu, 12 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Hackney-born singer Josh Tenor returns for his first headline show, presenting soulful, groove-laden music. Drawing inspiration from D'Angelo and Tom Misch, he creates eclectic, rhythm-infused tracks reflecting his life experiences.

Gaining significant tr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Josh Tenor
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Hyphen

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

