DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Lyonzon est de retour, avec un nouveau projet "Wave ruler" sorti le 21 Juin dernier...
Les membres principaux de Lyonzon (Ashe 22, Kpri, Azur, Jolly, Gouap, Mini, Anta...) seront de retour sur la scene du Rockstore pour defendre leur nouveau projet "Wave...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.