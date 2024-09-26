Top track

Benibla freestyle

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lyonzon

Rockstore
Thu, 26 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsMontpellier
€28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Benibla freestyle
Got a code?

About

Lyonzon est de retour, avec un nouveau projet "Wave ruler" sorti le 21 Juin dernier...

Les membres principaux de Lyonzon (Ashe 22, Kpri, Azur, Jolly, Gouap, Mini, Anta...) seront de retour sur la scene du Rockstore pour defendre leur nouveau projet "Wave...

Réservé aux plus de 16 ans
Présenté par RUN MTP.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lyonzon

Venue

Rockstore

20 Rue De Verdun, 34000 Montpellier, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.