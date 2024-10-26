Top track

T!LT: ASHER ROTH

sPAZIO211
Sat, 26 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€23

About

ASHER ROTH per la prima volta live a Torino!

Considerato tra i migliori live performer dell’hip hop contemporaneo, Asher Roth cattura momenti significativi attraverso la sua musica intrisa di riferimenti culturali e flussi lirici complessi.

Originario di...

14+ o minori accompagnati
sPAZIO211, T!LT

Lineup

Asher Roth

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

