DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ASHER ROTH per la prima volta live a Torino!
Considerato tra i migliori live performer dell’hip hop contemporaneo, Asher Roth cattura momenti significativi attraverso la sua musica intrisa di riferimenti culturali e flussi lirici complessi.
Originario di...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.