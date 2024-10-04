DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dardust

Hoxton Hall
4 Oct - 5 Oct
GigsLondon
£33
About

Pianist, producer, and composer among the most listened to and awarded, creator of a personal and innovative style, Dardust redefines the boundaries of classical and contemporary, taking his music far beyond definitions and always creating unconventional a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DMP.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dardust

Venue

Hoxton Hall

130 Hoxton St, London N1 6SH
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

