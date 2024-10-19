DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
New Cross Live presents
Antelope
Antelope are a 5-piece indie rock band from Essex. With influences ranging from The 1975 and Foals, to the intricate melodies of JAWS and Palace, their sound is a blend of catchy guitar riffs, heartfelt melodies, and powe...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.