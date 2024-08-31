Top track

Ky William & James Poole - Baila Le Digo

Island Dreams Open Air

Madison Rooftop
Sat, 31 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsCincinnati
From $20

About

Andhera Records label boss, Ky William, has built a reputation as one of Brooklyn’s premier selectors and most promising music producers. A purveyor of deep, minimal house and inspired by humble beginnings, Ky William's ascent into the underground is hardl...

This is an 18+ event
Island Dreams
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Madison Rooftop

734 Madison Avenue, Covington, Kentucky 41011, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

