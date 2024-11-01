DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Una Noche de Musica Latina Con LA Tran-K

Saturn Bar
Fri, 1 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$12.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

LIVE LATIN MUSIC BAND 4 ALL OCCASIONS!

This is an 21+ event
The Saturn Bar
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

La Tran‐K Band

Venue

Saturn Bar

3067 St Claude Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
240 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.