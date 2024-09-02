Top track

2000 Seasons

Talib Kweli

The Jazz Cafe
Mon, 2 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£38.50

About

After nearly 20 years of releasing mesmerizing music, Kweli stands as one of the world’s most talented and most accomplished hip hop artists.

The Brooklyn-based MC earned his stripes as one of the most lyrically-gifted, socially aware and politically insi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Talib Kweli

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

