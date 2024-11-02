DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

John Pollõn en MAZO

Mon Live
Sat, 2 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€19.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Natural de El Bierzo, John Pollôn arrasa en el panorama nacional. Después de que una de sus canciones se hiciese viral en TikTok, el fenómeno leonés avanza a pasos agigantados. Algunos de los temas de John Pollôn como "Un Ratito Más" acumulan 4,8 millones...

Todas las edades
Organizado por MAZO Madriz.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

John Pollõn

Venue

Mon Live

C. de Hilarión Eslava, 36, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

