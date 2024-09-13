Top track

DJ Sneak - Come Together

DJ Sneak / DJ Holographic / Love & Logic

SILO Brooklyn
Fri, 13 Sept, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Words like legend, icon, and pioneer are tossed around wildly in dance music, often ascribed to those whose time in the industry falls far too short for such superlatives. However, when it comes to DJ Sneak, you'd be hard-pressed to come up with any other...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Sneak, DJ Holographic, Love & Logic

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

