DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ba Dum Tish: Todd Edwards, Lady Passion & More

The Pickle Factory
Sat, 3 Aug, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

On 3rd August, we're proud to host bona fide UKG royalty - the great Todd Edwards comes to Pickle, for a rare small venue session, playing a classic UK Garage set for the final Ba Dum Tish before our refurb.

Todd The God is joined by modern UK garage sava...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by East Space Ltd..
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Pickle Factory

13-14 The Oval, London E2 9DU
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.