Moses Sumney

EartH
Tue, 15 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

If you require access assistance, please contact us at access@earthackney.co.uk for this to be arranged. For more information on access at EartH, please see our FAQs here: https://bit.ly/44dzl75

Presented by Bird On The Wire.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Moses Sumney

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

