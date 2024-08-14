Top track

Hemai - Eyes, Closed

Five Points presents: Hemai

Ninety One Living Room
Wed, 14 Aug, 7:00 pm
From £7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We've been fans of his music before we even started Five Points, and now he's here to headline!

We're extremely excited to announce Hemai will be heading up our next night down at 91 Living Room. The Brummie-born producer mixes electornica, alternative an...

This is an 18+ event - Physical ID required for entry.
Presented by The Five Points Project.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hemai

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

FAQs

Do I need ID

Even if we know you, the venue might not allow you entry, so best be safe and bring some physical ID!

