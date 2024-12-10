Top track

KATE NASH - Alhambra Paris - 10 décembre 2024

Alhambra
Tue, 10 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€33.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kate Nash est une chanteuse, compositrice, musicienne et actrice lauréate d'un BRIT Award, connue pour son approche intrépide de la musique et sa narration sans complexe. Avec une carrière qui s'étend sur plus d'une décennie, elle a été acclamée par la cri...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Alias.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kate Nash

Venue

Alhambra

21 Rue Yves Toudic, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

