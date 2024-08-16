DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Drew Dapps and friends are here to showcase House Music slappers all night long at Scribble - a fresh venue concept and uniquely intimate space within the heart of Los Angeles.
We are proud to present the first ever Camp Dappington takeover in LA presenti...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.