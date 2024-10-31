DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
“Don’t move needle, just red zone” – dieses Zitat von Guitar Wolf während einer Studiosession zeigt worum es bei Guitar Wolf geht: Drei Typen und ihrer Hingabe zum wahren RocknRoll. Im Gegensatz zu manch anderen Rockbands leben Guitar Wolf den RocknRoll Li...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.