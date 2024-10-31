Top track

Wild Zero

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Guitar Wolf

Hafenklang
Thu, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€18.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Wild Zero
Got a code?

About

“Don’t move needle, just red zone” – dieses Zitat von Guitar Wolf während einer Studiosession zeigt worum es bei Guitar Wolf geht: Drei Typen und ihrer Hingabe zum wahren RocknRoll. Im Gegensatz zu manch anderen Rockbands leben Guitar Wolf den RocknRoll Li...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Guitar Wolf

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.