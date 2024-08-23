Top track

Avril Lavigne - My Happy Ending

Rescue Rooms
Fri, 23 Aug, 10:30 pm
PartyNottingham
£5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

What the hell... Following her legendary roadblock debut set at Glastonbury, we thought it was about time for an Avril Lavigne-themed Fandom, where you can rock out to her greatest hits and relive the iconic sk8er boi era.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Fandom.
Rescue Rooms

The Rescue Rooms, Masonic Pl., Nottingham, England NG1 5JT, United Kingdom
Doors open10:30 pm
