DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tom Bell Voyage

The Bill Murray
Mon, 12 Aug, 9:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£6.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join the star of The Mash Report, This Way Up, Bromans (and more) as he attempts to create the ultimate immersive holographic comedy show. The effects are like nothing you’ve ever seen before, you’ll feel like he’s really there on stage! This will be the f...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tom Bell

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.