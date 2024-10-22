Top track

Cat Ridgeway & Johnny Manchild

Underground Music Venue - Cafe
Tue, 22 Oct, 6:00 pm
About

Recently voted Orlando's Best Rock Act and Best Singer/songwriter (2 years running), Cat Ridgeway is a powerhouse performer from Orlando, FL known for her soulful vocals, high energy, and magnetic stage presence. Her 2020 release, ‘Nice to Meet You,’ marke...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Underground Music Venue.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Once More, Autumn, Cat Ridgeway, Johnny Manchild and the Poor Bastards

Venue

Underground Music Venue - Cafe

408 3rd Ave N, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

