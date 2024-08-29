DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Never Sleep Alone: Master Class

The Box NYC
Thu, 29 Aug, 7:30 pm
TheatreNew York
From $87.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us at The Box for a life-changing interactive comedy show fueled by a live rock band and led by legendary sex and dating expert Dr. Alex Schiller. Sit in the PARTICIPANTS section to be in the center of the action, or snatch a seat on the balcony if yo...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Box.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Box NYC

189 Chrystie Street, New York City, New York 10002, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

FAQs

Should I come to Never Sleep Alone if I’m not single?

Yes! NEVER SLEEP ALONE is a hilarious comedy show about sex and dating, and whether you are single and seeking or happily coupled, it will be a New York night you’ll never forget.

What is the difference between PARTICIPANTS and VOYEURS tickets?

PARTICIPANTS may come on stage during interactive portions of the show, and those who volunteer shall be rewarded. More timid audience members can enjoy the show from a VOYEURS seat on the balcony.

What happens if I get called on stage?

There is only one way to find out! All we can say is there will always be a safe word and you will feel like a rockstar.

What should I wear?

Wear something elegant and cinematically beautiful that makes you feel your sexiest.

Who is Dr. Alex?

Dr. Alex Schiller is the author of the bestselling book “Never Sleep Alone”, and the creator of the NSA Master Class.

Can I come to this show alone?

Absolutely! The evening is designed to create a community, and It’s a great way to meet new people.

What happens after the show?

The show is followed by an after-party. What happens at NSA stays at NSA.

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.