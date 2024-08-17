DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Erika Matsuo

DROM
Sat, 17 Aug, 8:30 pm
GigsNew York
$23.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Erika Matsuo is a jazz vocalist from Fukuoka, Japan, known for her versatile style that blends jazz with classical, pop, and rock influences. She transitioned to jazz after performing with the award-winning rock group Tear Drops and studying under pianist...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by DROM.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open8:30 pm

