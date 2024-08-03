DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Corde Mediterranee con Paolo Angeli e Redi Hasa

Castello Carlo V
Sat, 3 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsLecce
€15
About

Carlo V Music Festival è un nuovo format che si svolge presso il castello Carlo V di Lecce con la direzione artistica di Massimo Donno dell'associazione Artlab Lu Mbroia in collaborazione con la Direzione regionale dei Musei Nazionali di Puglia

Sabato...

Questo è un evento 10+
Presentato da Associazione Lu Mbroia

Lineup

Venue

Castello Carlo V

Via XXV Luglio snc, 73100 Lecce Lecce, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

