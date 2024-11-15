DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Critically acclaimed Scottish pianist Fergus McCreadie plays the opening night of the EFG London Jazz Festival at Kings Place with music from his new album ‘Stream,’ following two sold out performances in our Scotland Unwrapped series in January. With supp...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.