DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fergus McCreadie, Juliette Lemoine & Chris Amer

Kings Place (Hall One)
Fri, 15 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£28.79The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Critically acclaimed Scottish pianist Fergus McCreadie plays the opening night of the EFG London Jazz Festival at Kings Place with music from his new album ‘Stream,’ following two sold out performances in our Scotland Unwrapped series in January. With supp...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Kings Place.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fergus McCreadie, Juliette Lemoine

Venue

Kings Place (Hall One)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, Kings Cross, London N1 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
420 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.