Kilimanjaro Live presents: A Carefree Evening Out with Neil Hamburger plus special guest Major Entertainer

The Bill Murray
Thu, 10 Oct, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
"America’s Funnyman" Neil Hamburger has worked every imaginable stage, from New York’s Madison Square Garden, to a show in pitch black darkness at the Edinburgh Fringe Fest. He has performed countless American, Australian, British, Irish, and Canadian tour...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
Lineup

Neil Hamburger, Major Entertainer

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

