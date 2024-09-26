DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AUTOMATIC IMPERMANENCE - ALEX BRAGA

Giardini Spazio Nòva
Thu, 26 Sept, 9:30 pm
€11.50
Alex Braga.

Tutte le età
Nu Arts and Community in collaborazione con Fondazione Piemonte dal Vivo.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Giardini Spazio Nòva

Viale Francesco Ferrucci, 2, 28100 Novara NO, Italy
Doors open9:15 pm

