DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Blackpool rockers Boston Manor are set to bring a punch of post-hardcore to our shopfloor in celebration of album no.5!
• The release date for physical copies of this album is 6th September. You will be able to collect your copies of the album at the show...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.