Okay Kaya - Milano

BIKO
Thu, 24 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsMilano
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Okay Kaya

IUDs, asexual wellbeing, revenge, mental health – these are just a few of the topics that Okay Kaya turns into memorable soundbites on her 2020 album, Surviving Is The New Living. She reworks the proverb 'revenge is a dish best served cold', instead singin

Event information

🇮🇹 Evento riservato ai soci ARCI. More info: info@bikoclub.net | Cos'è ARCI? www.arci.it

🇬🇧 To enter the event is needed the ARCI membership card. More info at info@bikoclub.net | What is ARCI? www.arci.it

Ora sul punto di lanciare il suo quarto LP,...

Tutte le età
Presentato da ALL THINGS LIVE ITALY.

Lineup

Okay Kaya

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

