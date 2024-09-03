Top track

2000 Seasons

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jeru The Damaja Presents: Do The Right Thing w/ Talib Kweli

La (2) de Apolo
Tue, 3 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

2000 Seasons
Got a code?

About

The Brooklyn-based MC earned his stripes as one of the most lyrically-gifted, socially aware and politically insightful rappers to emerge in the last 25 years.

“I’m a touring artist. I’m an artist that’s internationally known. I’m not just a local artist...

Organizado por Season Five & Jeru The Damaja.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.