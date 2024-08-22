Top track

Muscle

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FREE EVENT: Black Asteroid, JSMN, Firebunny!

The Wood Shop
Thu, 22 Aug, 8:00 pm
DJNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Muscle
Got a code?

About

Thursday, August 22nd, 2024

THE ORNATE PROJECT

[Free Thursday Night Industry Event!]

featuring:

BLACK ASTEROID

JSMN

FIREBUNNY

Doors Open 8pm

21 + Proper I.D. Requried.

The Wood Shop

21A Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Ornate Project

Lineup

Black Asteroid, JSMN

Venue

The Wood Shop

17B Meadow Street, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.