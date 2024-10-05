Top track

Sama’ Abdulhadi - Reverie

RE/FORM: 12 Years of Dirty Epic: Sama' Abdulhadi, JIA b2b Jonny Maven, & JGarrett

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 5 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

On Saturday, October 5th, RE/FORM Celebrates 12 Years of Dirty Epic featuring Sama' Abdulhadi [3 Hour Set]. JIA b2b Jonny Maven, & JGarrett!

This is a SAFE SPACE to enjoy music & friendship. Anyone caught harassing, discriminating, disturbing others or...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by WORK (SIX AM & Synthetik Minds).
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sama’ Abdulhadi, Jonny Maven

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

FAQs

When will I receive location to the event?

Ticket Holders will be emailed + receive an SMS at 2 hours before doors open.

What is the bag policy?

Small clutch bags or wallets that do not exceed 6.5" x 5.5" AND Slingbags that do not exceed 12x6x12, with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the venue along with a clear bag options (clear tote or storage bag, with contents visible from the outside). Oversized bags (i.e. backpacks, suitcases, beach bags, laptop bags, etc.) and camelbacks are prohibited.

