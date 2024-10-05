DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
On Saturday, October 5th, RE/FORM Celebrates 12 Years of Dirty Epic featuring Sama' Abdulhadi [3 Hour Set]. JIA b2b Jonny Maven, & JGarrett!
This is a SAFE SPACE to enjoy music & friendship. Anyone caught harassing, discriminating, disturbing others or...
Ticket Holders will be emailed + receive an SMS at 2 hours before doors open.
Small clutch bags or wallets that do not exceed 6.5" x 5.5" AND Slingbags that do not exceed 12x6x12, with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the venue along with a clear bag options (clear tote or storage bag, with contents visible from the outside). Oversized bags (i.e. backpacks, suitcases, beach bags, laptop bags, etc.) and camelbacks are prohibited.
