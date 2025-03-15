DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Miracle of Sound

Trinity Centre, Bristol
Sat, 15 Mar 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£32.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Action! Presents

Miracle of Sound

+ Colm R. McGuinness

This is a 14+ event (under 16s accompanied by adult (adult must provide ID))
Presented by Action!
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Miracle of Sound, Colm R. McGuinness

Venue

Trinity Centre, Bristol

Trinity Centre, Trinity Road, Bristol, Avon BS2 0NW
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

