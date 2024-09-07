DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wyr

Rough Trade Bristol
Sat, 7 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Blowout Presents

- Wyr 'Anyway' Single Launch -

This South West Shoegaze quartet have been gigging heavily across Bristol and Cardiff over the past way, displaying their ethereal and crushing brand of heavy shoegaze reminiscent of bands such as My...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Blowout Nights.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.