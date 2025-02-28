DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

PURPLE HEARTS 'Beat That!' 45th Anniversary Tour

Olby's Soul Cafè
Fri, 28 Feb 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

AGMP Concerts present

PURPLE HEARTS

'Beat That!' 45th Anniversary Tour 1980-2025

+ special guests

Mod Legends Purple Hearts celebrate the 45th anniversary of their seminal debut LP 'Beat That!'.

Purple Hearts were formed in 1978 after the demise of T...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Olby's Soul Cafè

3 King St, Margate, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

