DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
AGMP Concerts present
PURPLE HEARTS
'Beat That!' 45th Anniversary Tour 1980-2025
+ special guests
Mod Legends Purple Hearts celebrate the 45th anniversary of their seminal debut LP 'Beat That!'.
Purple Hearts were formed in 1978 after the demise of T...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.