Bank Holiday Sunday Special / House and Disco

Egg LDN
Sun, 25 Aug, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
Get ready to groove this Sunday, August 25th, with a spectacular night of House and Disco on the Middle Floor! 🎶✨

Claim your Free Ticket now and enjoy complimentary entry before 1 AM. Arriving later? No worries—entry after 1 AM is just £10 (Must claim fr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by EGG.
Egg LDN

5-13 Vale Royal, N7 9AP, London, Greater London, England, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm
900 capacity

