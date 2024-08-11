DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Monterey Pop screening

Healing Force of the Universe
Sun, 11 Aug, 7:30 pm
FilmPasadena
$11.33
Travel back in time on the big screen to 1967 with Healing Force’s incredible sound system, for D.A. Pennebaker’s Monterey Pop. See Jimi Hendrix set his guitar on fire, see Ravi Shankar, Jefferson Airplane, and The Who perform what rock critic Robert Chris...

All ages
Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Healing Force of the Universe

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

