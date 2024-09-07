Top track

Stormhouse - Misery

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Shaky Town Strut- Wyld Gooms, Criminal Kids, Sweet Nothin, Stormhouse, The Junky's

The Bamboo Club
Sat, 7 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Stormhouse - Misery
Got a code?

About

Shaky Town Strut at the Bamboo Club!

Wyld Gooms, Criminal Kids, Sweet Nothin, Stormhouse, The Junky's

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stormhouse

Venue

The Bamboo Club

3522 East Anaheim Street, Long Beach, California 90804, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.