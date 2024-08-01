DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Koi, Matter of Minutes, Cyphvin, Larsen Black

The Wood Shop
Thu, 1 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Koi, Matter of Minutes, Cyphvin, Larsen Black

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
Presented by 23 Meadow LLC dba The Monarch New York
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Wood Shop

17B Meadow Street, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.