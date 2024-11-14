Top track

dile - Almeno credo

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DILE live | Locomotiv Club

Locomotiv Club
Thu, 14 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBologna
€20.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

dile - Almeno credo
Got a code?

About

Giovedì 14 Novembre, DILE arriva in concerto al Locomotiv Club di Bologna.

apertura porte ore 20.00, inzio concerto ore 21.30. Ingresso riservato ai soci AICS - AICS membership card required - More Info at https://www.locomotivclub.it/tesseramento/

Dile...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da BAOBAB Music srl.

Lineup

dile

Venue

Locomotiv Club

Via Sebastiano Serlio, 25/2, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.