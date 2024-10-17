DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

saturdays at your place w/ Carpool, Harrison Gordon, and TRSH in Los Angeles

Pico Union Project
Thu, 17 Oct, 6:30 pm
$23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Minty Boi Presents:

saturdays at your place w/ Carpool, Harrison Gordon, and TRSH

at Pico Union Project

October 17th 2024

all ages / 6:30pm

All ages
Presented by Minty Boi.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

saturdays at your place, Carpool, Harrison Gordon and 1 more

Venue

Pico Union Project

1153 Valencia St, Los Angeles, CA 90015, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

