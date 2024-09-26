Top track

Sylo "Dreamt That I Was" North America Tour

Songbyrd
Thu, 26 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$38.63

About

Born in Toronto, Canada to first generation Korean-Canadian parents, Sylo fuses indie Korean roots with 90s hip-hop influences to create a truly singular sound. Having released his early singles like 'FOMO, 'Losing Myself' and 'Desire' (ft. Goldchain) unde...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sylo

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

