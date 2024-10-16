Top track

HELLO MARY w/BLEARY EYED

Raccoon Motel
Wed, 16 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsDavenport
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Appearing IN PERSON, HELLO MARY w/very special guests BLEARY EYED!!!

ABOUT BLEARY EYED ::

Bleary Eyed was formed in 2015 by frontman Nathaniel Salfi (guitar & vocals), now joined by Margot Whipps (bass & vocals), Pax Martyn (guitar), & Charlie Libby Watt...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Raccoon Motel
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hello Mary, Bleary Eyed

Venue

Raccoon Motel

315 East 2nd Street, Davenport, Iowa 52801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

