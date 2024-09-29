Top track

Shed Seven - Speakeasy - Liquid Gold Version

Shed Seven: Live Performance Only (4pm Matinee)

Rough Trade East
Sun, 29 Sept, 4:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.06

About

Due to demand, Rough Trade East is very excited to present a matinee in-store live performance from Shed Seven. This unique event celebrates the release of their latest album 'Liquid Gold' released via Cooking Vinyl.

This new event will be a live performance

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Shed Seven

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm
300 capacity

