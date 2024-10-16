These events will be busy, therefore we strongly recommend using public transport. Our nearest train station is Selhurst.

We have very limited parking so If travelling by car, please use SE25 5PL for Sat Nav, as our shared car parking entrance is in Dagnall Park. You will need to enter your registration plate at Reception to avoid a parking charge.

If you require accessible parking please contact info@brit.croydon.sch.uk

The School’s main entrance is on The Crescent which is part of Croydon's Healthy Schools Scheme. This means that you can no longer drive a vehicle into The Crescent from 08.00am – 9.30am and 2.00pm – 4.00pm.

The School will hold no responsibility for any fines or charges that may occur.