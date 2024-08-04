Top track

Ordered To Kill

At War + NERVOCHAOS

Sala Upload
Sun, 4 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€16.54

Ordered To Kill
About

AT WAR

En 1983, Shawn Helsel (guitarrista), Dave Stone (batería) y Paul Arnold (vocalista) formaron la banda At War. Tras probar varios vocalistas, decidieron que solo la voz gutural de Arnold podía dar vida al brutal estilo de metal que imaginaban. Spin...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Necrofutura Bookings.
Venue

Sala Upload

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

