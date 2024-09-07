Top track

Robert Hood - School (Original Mix)

Robert Hood

E1
Sat, 7 Sept, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

E1 welcomes back legend Robert Hood, the founding member of Underground Resistance is truly one of the pioneers of Techno, paving the way for the Detroit movement and a key instigator of the Berlin scene as a resident at Tresor. His fusion of acid, industr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Robert Hood, Janina

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

