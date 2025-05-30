Top track

Uns're Lieder - Euer Halt

KRAWALLBRÜDER

The Underworld
Fri, 30 May 2025, 6:00 pm
£35.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

KRAWALLBRÜDER from Germany are back for another show at "The Underworld" in 2025. This is already their third show in Camden Town, plus some appearances at Rebellion Festival in Blackpool a few years back!

After 30 years, these guys really know how to pla...

Presented by The Underworld.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Razertooth, KrawallBrüder

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

