Das Klown

New Cross Inn
Mon, 5 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Safe As Milk Promotions and New Cross Live present

Das Klown

Das Klown, one of the most original bands to come out of Los Angeles in the last decades has just reunited and will be back in Europe for the fiorst time since 1999

14+, U16s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by New Cross Inn.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Phobics, DOG ROTTEN, Das Klown

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

