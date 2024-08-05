DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Safe As Milk Promotions and New Cross Live present
Das Klown
Das Klown, one of the most original bands to come out of Los Angeles in the last decades has just reunited and will be back in Europe for the fiorst time since 1999
Raw and to the point, Das...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.