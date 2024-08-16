DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DAME BONNET (post-punk, post wave /DE)
After touring all over UK & Europe as half of Curses going live solo once again
Dame Bonnet is a new wave/post-punk collective, visioning sounds that echo The Cures early years and the synth wave world of Cold...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.