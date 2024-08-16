Top track

Dame Bonnet - Pleasure Dreams

Synthpopmania Live: Dame Bonnet + Infra Violet/ Atomic! 80's Party

Strongroom Bar
Fri, 16 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DAME BONNET (post-punk, post wave /DE)
After touring all over UK & Europe as half of Curses going live solo once again

Dame Bonnet is a new wave/post-punk collective, visioning sounds that echo The Cures early years and the synth wave world of Cold...

Synthpopmania live
Lineup

Infra Violet, Dame Bonnet

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

